Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 16:20:00 Expires: 2021-05-26 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Adjuntas The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Adjuntas in Puerto Rico * Until 415 PM AST. * At 320 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Adjuntas. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
Stonewall County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 21:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-01 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Stonewall FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR DICKENS, SOUTHEASTERN GARZA, KENT, KING AND STONEWALL COUNTIES At 240 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Spur, Aspermont, Jayton, Dickens, Guthrie, Lake Alan Henry, Girard, Peacock, Clairemont, Swenson, Dumont, Finney, Afton, Grow, Old Glory and Justiceburg. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Baylor County, TXweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Baylor, Knox by NWS

Garza County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Garza by NWS

Baylor County, TXweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Baylor, Knox by NWS

Garza County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Garza by NWS

Donley County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Donley, Gray by NWS

Childress County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Childress by NWS

Donley County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Donley, Gray by NWS

Childress County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Childress by NWS

Stonewall County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Stonewall by NWS

Garza County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garza by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Garza The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Garza County in northwestern Texas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1138 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lake Alan Henry and Justiceburg. Flooding on U.S. 84 southeast of Post near Justiceburg. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Cochran County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochran by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 18:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochran A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL COCHRAN COUNTY At 720 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Bledsoe, or 23 miles southwest of Morton, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Morton, Bledsoe and Lehman. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Midland County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Midland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Midland FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL MIDLAND COUNTY At 115 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Storms have moved out of the area, but flash flooding is ongoing, especially in low lying areas. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Skywest Airport and Spraberry. This includes the following streams and drainages Johnson Draw, Monahans Draw and Midland Draw. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Baylor County, TXweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Baylor, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 13:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Baylor; Knox Locally heavy rain today through overnight FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Watch for flash flooding...flooding of creeks and rivers...and flooding of low lying areas continues for * a portion of northern Texas, including the following areas, Baylor and Knox. * Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms producing locally heavy rainfall will be possible across Knox and Baylor Counties this afternoon.
Baylor County, TXweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Baylor, Knox by NWS

Culberson County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Culberson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Culberson The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Culberson County in southwestern Texas * Until 145 PM CDT /1245 PM MDT/. * At 954 AM CDT /854 AM MDT/, Texas DPS reported high water on state highway 54 north of Van Horn from recent heavy rains. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen and the highway is impassable at milepost 360. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Culberson County Airport. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Baylor County, TXweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Baylor, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 11:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Baylor; Knox Areas of heavy rain likely into tonight FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Watch for flash flooding...flooding of creeks and rivers...and flooding of low lying areas is now in effect for * a portion of northern Texas, including the following areas, Baylor and Knox. * Through this afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms producing areas of heavy rainfall will affect western north Texas through this afternoon.
Kent County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kent, King by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 03:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Kent; King FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR DICKENS, SOUTHEASTERN GARZA, KENT, KING AND STONEWALL COUNTIES At 240 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Spur, Aspermont, Jayton, Dickens, Guthrie, Lake Alan Henry, Girard, Peacock, Clairemont, Swenson, Dumont, Finney, Afton, Grow, Old Glory and Justiceburg. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Foard County, TXweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Foard, Hardeman, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 02:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Wilbarger Areas of heavy rain likely into tonight FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flood Watch for flash flooding...flooding of creeks and rivers...and flooding of low lying areas is now in effect for * portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Beckham, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman, and Washita. In northern Texas, Foard, Hardeman, and Wilbarger. * Until 7 AM CDT this morning * Showers and thunderstorms producing areas of heavy rainfall will affect western Oklahoma and portions of western north Texas through sunrise.
Foard County, TXweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Foard, Hardeman, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 02:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Wilbarger Areas of heavy rain likely into tonight FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flood Watch for flash flooding...flooding of creeks and rivers...and flooding of low lying areas is now in effect for * portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Beckham, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman, and Washita. In northern Texas, Foard, Hardeman, and Wilbarger. * Until 7 AM CDT this morning * Showers and thunderstorms producing areas of heavy rainfall will affect western Oklahoma and portions of western north Texas through sunrise.