Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 16:20:00 Expires: 2021-05-26 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Adjuntas The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Adjuntas in Puerto Rico * Until 415 PM AST. * At 320 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Adjuntas. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.alerts.weather.gov