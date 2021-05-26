Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 01:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Donley; Gray FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN DONLEY AND SOUTHERN GRAY COUNTIES At 148 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The West Texas Mesonet site at Lake McClellan has recorded 2.98 inches of rainfall in the last 90 minutes. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mclean, Lake Mcclellan and Alanreed. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED