Ellis County, KS

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ellis by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ellis The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Ellis County in central Kansas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 220 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. 2 to 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hays, Ellis, Victoria, Yocemento, Munjor and Toulon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis; Rush The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Rush County in central Kansas Southwestern Ellis County in central Kansas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 634 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Liebenthal, and is nearly stationary. Another severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of McCracken and was also nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Schoenchen and Liebenthal. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellis SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN ELLIS COUNTY UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT At 1136 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Toulon, moving north at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Catherine around 1150 PM CDT. Emmeram around 1200 AM CDT. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central Kansas.