Flash Flood Warning issued for Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 14:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ellis The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Ellis County in central Kansas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 220 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. 2 to 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hays, Ellis, Victoria, Yocemento, Munjor and Toulon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED