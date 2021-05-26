newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broome County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chenango by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Broome; Chenango A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL BROOME AND SOUTHWESTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES At 319 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Greater Binghamton Airport, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. A wind gust of 54 mph was measured at the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Maine, Coventry, Port Dickinson, Greene, Oxford and Afton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maine, NY
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Broome County, NY
City
Afton, NY
City
Greene, NY
City
Chenango, NY
State
Maine State
City
Endicott, NY
City
Vestal, NY
County
Chenango County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Flooding#Storm#Heavy Flooding#Oxford#Port Dickinson Greene#Coventry#Central Broome#Severe Weather Contact#Heavy Rainfall#Flash Flooding#Hail Damage#Immediate Severity#Expect Wind Damage#Quarter Size Hail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Broome County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Otsego; Schuyler; Southern Oneida; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Overnight low temperatures between 32 and 36 degrees will result in patchy frost formation. * WHERE...Lackawanna and Pike counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.