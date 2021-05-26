newsbreak-logo
$95K deal reached to settle Colorado jail virus lawsuit

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado county agreed on Tuesday to pay $65,000 to settle a federal lawsuit that alleged that mismanagement by the sheriff led to a COVID-19 outbreak in the jail last year.

The payment approved by El Paso County commissioners will cover attorneys’ fees paid by the American Civil Liberties Union, which filed the lawsuit, The Gazette reported.

Wellpath of Nashville, Tennessee., the company paid to provide health care in the Colorado Springs jail, will pay an additional $30,000 as part of the deal. In exchange, the ACLU agreed to drop the lawsuit without a finding a fault by Sheriff Bill Elder.

Spokespeople for the sheriff’s office and Wellpath declined to comment on the settlement on Wednesday.

The lawsuit was filed after more than 1,000 inmates at the jail contracted COVID-19 last fall, the largest outbreak among jails and prisons in Colorado. It alleged that inmates were not given masks for months during the pandemic and were punished for making their own, which it said helped create a “mammoth, preventable” crisis.

Jail officials have said they worked with county health officials to manage cases in the jail. They said they could not distribute masks initially because the only ones available had metal staples which they said created unspecified safety concerns.

Elder agreed to make changes after the lawsuit was filed, including giving inmates two cloth masks each and regularly monitoring inmates who test positive for COVID-19.

The changes, which were approved by a judge, will remain in place until Oct. 4. However, the ACLU can ask a judge to extend them if Gov. Jared Polis’ emergency public health order remains in effect then and conditions worsen at the jail, Boulder attorney Dan Williams, who worked with the ACLU in the lawsuit, said.

“My hope is the county has learned that implementing these procedures makes good sense for the safety of inmates and the guards and others who work in the jail and the public at large,” he said.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

Related
Albuquerque, NM
Posted by
The Associated Press

More New Mexico schools commit to in-person school in fall

SANTA FE (AP) — More New Mexico schools are committing to offering full-time, in-person learning this fall, with some virtual learning options. Schools confirming their commitment to widespread in-person learning over the last several weeks include districts that were the most hesitant to reopen, including Albuquerque and Santa Fe. That signals that parents across the state can expect to send their kids through school doors in the fall.
Phoenix, AZ
Posted by
The Associated Press

Man violates protection order, shot by police in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — A 42-year-old man in Phoenix, who was violating an order of protection, was taken to the hospital after being shot by police, authorities said. Phoenix Police Department Sgt. Ann Justus said in a statement that the suspect showed up at a home Sunday where his two teenage sons were inside. Justus said the family had an order of protection against the man, which was served about two weeks earlier.
California State
Posted by
The Associated Press

California deputy shot after car chase in desert community

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot Monday after a car chase in a desert community east of Los Angeles, authorities said. The shooting happened after deputies tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop in the community of Yucca Valley, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, the San Bernardino County sheriff’s department said in a statement on Twitter.
Colorado State
Posted by
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

Colorado Attorney General to host town hall on opioid crisis

Attorney General Phil Weiser will be in Colorado Springs on Monday, May 17 to discuss his response to the opioid crisis at a town hall. According to a press release, the attorney general is expected to provide an update on his office’s actions to combat the opioid epidemic, including a proposal to disburse settlement funds to local government, and next steps for the El Paso County and Teller County region.
Colorado State
ganjapreneur.com

Colorado Regulators Ban Delta-8 and Delta-10 In Dispensaries

Colorado cannabis regulators have banned hemp-derived and synthetic forms of THC, including Delta-8 and Delta-10 THC, from being sold in licensed dispensaries. The Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED) has banned hemp-derived and synthetic forms of THC – including Delta-8 and Delta-10 – from licensed dispensaries in the state, Westword reports. In a letter to industry operators, regulators cited safety concerns while also banning the compound from food, dietary supplements, and cosmetics.
Colorado State
skyhinews.com

Colorado eases mask mandate

Gov. Jared Polis has dropped the state mask mandate for fully vaccinated Coloradans following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. On Friday, Polis said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors or indoors. Unvaccinated people are still encouraged to wear a mask indoors, but it’s not mandated.
Colorado State
Posted by
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Has Some of the Friendliest Neighbors

Chances are you drive through your neighborhood and if there are some people outside, you are going to get a wave or two as you pass by. This is how it is in almost every neighborhood I have ever been to in Colorado. There's a reason why. Colorado is one of the friendliest states when it comes to neighbors.
Colorado State
outfrontmagazine.com

Lawsuit to be Filed Against Colorado's Buffalo Exchange Former Owner

Todd Colletti was hit with an alleged lawsuit on Tuesday of last week. Colletti co-founded and owned multiple Buffalo Exchanges, a nationally popular, second-hand consignment store. The various allegations are aimed toward the former franchise owner Todd Colletti. These accusations began surfacing and buzzing around the social media app Instagram in late July with dozens of statements from former employees.