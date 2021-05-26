Free burgers available at 2nd Annual Beef Day on Thursday

Madison County's 2nd Annual Beef Day will focus on local cattle farmers and all they do for the county.

At the Tuesday Fiscal Court Meeting, Judge Executive Reagan Taylor proclaimed the fourth Thursday of every May in Madison County to be Beef Day.

Taylor said Madison County is home to over 71,000 head of beef cattle on over 780 beef cattle farms. This makes the county the second-largest beef cattle county in Kentucky. Taylor went on to say the county has over $50,000,000 in gross income of agricultural products, of which beef cattle attribute over $42,000,000. He said this makes beef cattle a vital part of the county’s economy.

“… Madison County is home to one of the most active, up to date, livestock markets in Central Kentucky,” Taylor said. He explained the Bluegrass Stockyards-Richmond sells over 55,000 head of beef cattle annually.

Beef Day was created due to the county’s desire to promote its leading agricultural commodity, beef cattle.

“… Madison County wants to recognize the economic and nutritional value of beef promotion and beef consumption to the enjoyment and good health of our citizens,” Taylor said.

On the cusp of the Beef Day announcement, Taylor invited everyone to join the Central Kentucky Ag Credit, Madison County Farm Bureau, Madison County Beef Cattle Association, Bluegrass Stockyards-Richmond, Madison County Cooperative Extension, and the Kentucky Beef Council for the second annual Madison County Beef Day.

The event will be a drive-through event on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ag Credit Office. Taylor said there would be free hamburgers for everyone who goes through the drive-thru event.

“This is a good chance for everybody to get out and sample a little beef for free,” John Tudor, Magistrate District Three and Beef Cattle Association member said.

Later in the meeting, the court heard the first reading of the fiscal court budget for 2021 through 2022 fiscal court year. The proposed budget would become effective on the second reading.

Paul Reynolds said he noticed there were some things added. He said there was $40,000 added for part-time firefighters. Smith said this is a new program starting in the fire department to get recruits and help fill in gaps, so they don’t have to put current workers into overtime.

Reynolds also noted the addition of a mower supervisor position. Scott Shepard hit on this topic later in the meeting. He said the position was created because they received all new equipment, and in the past, they had a hard time making people accountable for the “use and abuse” of equipment. This position means they would have someone who could answer for who was on the mower, where they were, and so on and have someone responsible enough to stand up for what work was being done and where it was being done.

Reynolds also brought up the golf course sales tax was switched to the general fund. Smith explained they have one tax ID number for the entire county, so they collect sales tax at the animal shelter and the golf course.

Then, Reynolds spoke about how high the jail overtime budget had gotten. He said it was at $150,000. Reynolds argued with prisoners being moved out of the jail, they needed to do something to reduce the overtime costs. He said they could hire more people at a cheaper rate instead.

Tom Jones explained the jail overtime had been set because they lowered part-time, and the jail was in a crunch for hiring people. He said the jail was currently seven people short.

Reynolds made a motion to reduce the overtime budget by $50,000 and to have the jailer keep overtime records and evaluate to see if paying more per hour would save more money than working people with overtime. The motion would have them come back in six months to discuss the findings.

Tom Botkins amended Reynold’s motion to have the timeframe be two months instead of six and then seconded Reynold’s motion.

The fiscal Court motioned to approve the first reading of the 2021 through 2022 budget with the amendments added.

In other business:

Glenna Smith gave the treasurer’s report, which extends through Apr 30 of 2021. The total fund balance in the report was $11,581,101.29. As of Apr 30, the general fund revenue was at 99.7%, with expenditures at 47.1%. Road fund revenue was at 83.8%, with expenditures at 67.9%. Jail fund revenue was at around 79%, with expenditures at 67.8%. The LGA fund revenue was at about 103%, with expenditures at 25.4%. The CSEP fund was at 10.1%, with expenditures at 9.7%. The 911 fund revenue was at 82.7%, with expenditures at 55.5%. And the health fund revenue was at 95.6%, with expenditures at 78.8%.

Billy Ackerman, Property Valuation Administrator (PVA) of Madison County, let the Court know reassessment notices were going out Tuesday while some had already gone out Monday. He explained the conference period, which allows people to come in and challenge their assessments, runs from Jun 1 through Jun 15. He said there were four ways to contact the Madison County Property Eval Office if someone does not think their assessment reflects their property’s fair market value. First, they can call the office at - (859) 623-5410 – to set up an email conference or an appointment by phone or in person. Second, they can also go online to madisoncountypva.com, where they will find instructions on how to do a conference online and communicate through email with the office. Finally, those with questions about their assessment need to contact the office by Jun 15. Ackerman noted this is the first year since he had been in office they’ve had multiple people get reassessment notices twice in four years. He said this is, in part, due to the growth of the market and the fact last year, they were very conservative when they did assessments. There are about 36,000 parcels of land in Madison County, including multi-family, farm, residential, and commercial. Approximately half of those are getting assessment notices.

The Court had the second reading of a zone change for 2713 Robbinsville Loop. Bert Thomas said they found this area an increased economic activity with several adjoining properties being zoned similarly. The motion was approved to approve the zone change.

The Court had the second reading of the CARES budget amendment. Glenna Smith said the fiscal Court realized there had been unbudgeted receipts, so the budget was amended by $1,072,305.71.

The Court had the first reading of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant budget amendment. They amended the budget by $9,030,817.50. The amendment shall become effective on the date of the second reading and adoption.

The Fiscal Court approved the 2021 through 2022 employee classification schedule.

There was a resolution to approve the memorandum between Madison County Fiscal Court and the Madison County Health Department to coordinate Safety City programs in collaboration with the Madison County Fire Department and other community partners. The Fiscal Court would agree to maintain Safety City property and keep it in good repair and furnish its utilities, insurance, janitorial maintenance, phone and computer, and internet connectivity. The health department staff would be able to use the office for scheduled classes and other activities as needed. Either party shall make no payment under the terms of this agreement during the duration of the one year of the agreement. The resolution was approved.

There was a resolution to renew the health services agreement between Madison County and Southern Health Partners, Inc. to handle the medical care of those in the jail. The resolution was approved.

A resolution to approve entering into a maintenance agreement with Digital Alert Systems for the county’s Integral Public Alert and Warning Systems (IPAWS). Madison County’s CSEP system maintains the capability to alert the public with IPAWS, and their program was recently upgraded for the devices which allow for those alerts. The CSEP vendor Digital Aert Systems offers a maintenance contract with the upgrades. The resolution was approved.

A resolution was made for the Fiscal Court to adopt the Sermon Court roadway for county maintenance. The resolution was approved.

A resolution to apply for a total of $4,000 from the Waste Tire Fund by the Kentucky Division of Waste Management. This allows eligible communities to apply for assistance in recycling or disposing of waste tires. The money must be spent between the grant period of Jul 1, 2021, through Jul 30, 2022.

A resolution for applying and administering the USDA office’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant. Funds awarded must be used to advance public safety through community policing by funding additional full-time career law enforcement positions. The program will cover up to 75% of the entry-level salary for each approved position for a three-year period based on the applicant's current entry-level salary of full-time officers. The resolution passed.

Taylor then gave his judge’s report. Next, he spoke about the Richmond Area Art’s Council’s summer concert series, which will begin on May 28 and run through the end of August. It will be hosted in the Richmond Center.

Taylor said there would be several Memorial Day services in the county. First, the Berea Cemetery Memorial Day service will be held on Sunday, May 30, at 2 p.m. Next, the Richmond Cemetery’s Memorial Day service will be held on May 31 at 10 a.m. at the back gate near the veteran’s memorial. Then the Madison Memorial Garden Service will be held on May 31 starting at 1 p.m. Taylor said everyone should remember to bring their lawn chairs to the events.

There will be a veteran’s stand-down event on Jun 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bluegrass Area Development offices in Lexington, where veterans will be able to get assistance with benefits, health screenings, legal services, and other services as well.

The Kentucky Special Olympics 2021 Summer Games will be on June 5 at Eastern Kentucky University.

The Madison County Courthouse and its related offices will be closed on May 31 for the Memorial Day holiday. Offices will reopen on Jun 1 at 8 a.m.

The next Fiscal Court meeting will be held on June 8, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. The meeting can be seen over Facebook Live at - https://www.facebook.com/madisoncountyky.