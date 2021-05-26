Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meridian, MS

Rookie welders at Ross Collins transform metal scraps into tow trailer

By Bianca Moorman bmoorman@themeridianstar.com
Posted by 
Meridian Star
Meridian Star
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aM9zK_0aCIrRBH00
Bianca Moorman / The Meridian Star Ross Collins students Paul Craft, Marcus Matthews and Trey Tucker created a tow trailer from pieces of scrap metal.

Marcus Matthews was pleasantly surprised when he looked at the tow trailer he built with his friends.

“I didn’t think it would go this well, for us being the first-year class,” said Matthews, a student at Ross Collins Career and Technical Center in Meridian. “I thought the second-year class would be building this trailer.”

The class of rookie welders spent about three weeks transforming scraps of metal into a tow trailer, working on different parts of the trailer before putting it together.

The assignment wasn't an easy task, Matthews said.

“Normally we would just be welding in a straight line," he said. "But now, we've got to actually know how to weld in different spots."

MHS sophomore Paul Craft said building the trailer was confusing at first because each part had to be precisely measured.

“It was challenging because there were certain angles you had to weld that we'd never done before," Craft said. "But when it was done, it looked like a trailer.”

Craft's classmate, Trey Tucker, was also pleased at how the trailer turned out.

“It turned out a whole lot better than I thought it would," he said. "I thought it was going to be crooked and sideways.”

The project provided the class with real-world work skills, according to Ross Collins welding teacher Allen Harwell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dwhxO_0aCIrRBH00
Bianca Moorman / The Meridian Star Ross Collins students carry the tow trailer to a shed.

“There was a lot of learning that took place with this project,” he said. “That's what this is all about – the kids being able to apply what they learned."

Meridian Star

Meridian Star

Meridian, MS
991
Followers
64
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Meridian Star

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meridian, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Craft
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metal#Mhs#Rookie Welders#Trailer#Scraps#Line#Real World Work Skills#Transform
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Mississippi StateWREG

Johnny Cash receives Mississippi Country Music Trail marker

STARKVILLE, Miss. — One of the best-selling artists of all time now has a marker on the Mississippi Country Music Trail. The marker memorializes the night Johnny Cash spent in the Oktibbeha County Jail. In the early hours of May 11, 1965, Cash was arrested for public drunkenness after he...
Mississippi Statetravelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Things To Do In Historic Meridian, Mississippi

For the road tripper, Meridian is like the Statue of Liberty, lifting up her torch beside the golden door. You’ll want to walk through that easy-to-find golden door. Do you hear the music beckoning you from behind the door?. The city’s founders thought that the word meridian meant junction. Interstates...
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Final day of Threefoot Festival

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Threefoot Festival in Downtown Meridian is a taste of normalcy for many after the event was canceled last year due to COVID. Betty Lou Jones, President of the Meridian Council for Arts says the goal was to make the event bigger and better. “We have...
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Art Cars coming to the Queen City for the first time

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For the first time in its history, the Threefoot Festival will feature art cars. A slew of brightly painted cars will be parading through the streets of Meridian Friday and will also be on display Saturday. Jada August is from the Houston, Texas Art Car Club...
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

School bus slams into Meridian house

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A school bus crashed into a house in Meridian Friday morning. The crash happened around eight o’clock on 15th Street near Highland Park. Police say the bus driver ran a stop sign and t-boned a pick-up truck. The driver of the pick-up was taken to a local hospital. Police say the driver of the school bus was also transported to a hospital.
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Training course focuses on collapsed structure rescue

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - You see them during a natural disaster or man-made accident. The search and rescue teams that come into the disaster zone searching for people that are injured or trapped under heavy debris. This week’s Structural Collapse Specialist Class at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Training Facility focuses on...
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Antique Alley begins Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The annual US Highway 11 yard sale known as Antique Alley is starting on Thursday. “You can find anything. There’ll be sales in people’s yards, it might be in a church, or an open field, or wherever,” said Teresa Westbrook, the local coordinator for Mississippi Antique Alley. “But we gather where we have a good parking place and a good place to set up.”
Neshoba County, MSNeshoba Democrat

Man killed in wreck on Highway 19 south Friday

A Meridian man was fatally injured in a wreck on Mississippi 19 south in Neshoba County last Friday afternoon. Hubert Rush, 69, of Meridian died in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene, said Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka D. Moore. The accident happened on May 7 at...