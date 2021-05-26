newsbreak-logo
Gallipolis, OH

Memorial Day events planned

By Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
 5 days ago

OHIO VALLEY — Events are planned in Meigs and Gallia Counties on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, Hershel “Woody” Williams will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Memorial Day ceremony at Gallipolis City Park.

A member of “the Greatest Generation” who has a U.S. Navy vessel named in his honor, among other accolades, Williams will also be the grand marshal of the Gallipolis Memorial Day Parade which precedes the annual ceremony. The parade steps off at 10:30 a.m. and the program immediately follows at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 31.

In Pomeroy, Captain Chip Bennett will serve as the speaker for the event to be held on the Pomeroy Parking Lot at noon. Captain Bennett has served in the West Virginia Army National Guard for 21 years. He is currently the battalion chaplain for the 10/92 Engineers with units all over the state of West Virginia. He is in ministry with the National Guard, including worship service, Bible studies, counseling, and generally being present with soldiers.

In addition to serving as a chaplain with the West Virginia Army National Guard, he is also the pastor of Bellemead United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant until the end of June when he will transition to a new role as the district superintendent for the Southern District of West Virginia. He and his wife Catherine have been married for 13 years and have three children.

The Southern Marching Band will perform at the ceremony in Pomeroy. Flanders Field and the Raggedy Old Flag will also be read.

In addition to the program, graveside services on Memorial Day for Post 39 will be at 9 a.m. at Rocksprings Cemetery; 9:30 a.m. at Beech Grove Cemetery; 10 a.m. at the Catholic Cemetery; 10:30 a.m. at the Bridge of Honor; 1:30 p.m. at Memory Gardens at; 2 p.m. the Chester Cemetery; and 3 p.m. Hemlock Grove.

In Racine, a Memorial Day program will be held at 10 a.m. at the American Legion. The speaker will be Pastor Duke Holbert from the First Baptist Church of Racine. The Southern Band will perform and refreshments will be served.

