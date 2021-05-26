Cancel
Can Bitcoin Hold Above $40K, Should You Buy Now?

By Jimmy Aki
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin transactions have dipped in recent weeks in a reflection of the bearish price action since it topped out at an all-time high. Trading as high as $65,000 in mid-April, Bitcoin’s valuation dropped to the lowly $30,000 price mark, after reports of China’s crypto payment ban. But despite the price swings, Bitcoin’s has rallied over the past few days, currently trading around the $40,000 mark. Will it sustain and possibly surpass the $40k resistance level? Market data suggests so.

