Can Bitcoin Hold Above $40K, Should You Buy Now?
Bitcoin transactions have dipped in recent weeks in a reflection of the bearish price action since it topped out at an all-time high. Trading as high as $65,000 in mid-April, Bitcoin’s valuation dropped to the lowly $30,000 price mark, after reports of China’s crypto payment ban. But despite the price swings, Bitcoin’s has rallied over the past few days, currently trading around the $40,000 mark. Will it sustain and possibly surpass the $40k resistance level? Market data suggests so.insidebitcoins.com