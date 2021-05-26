Memorial Day Weekend Metal Show Featuring Walking Corpse Syndrome
We are gearing up for Memorial Day Weekend here in western Montana. A weekend that is traditionally spent cookie weenies by a campfire. But, it can get pretty crowded by that campfire. In fact, the amount of people that flock to the campgrounds and other recreation sites is almost overwhelming. The roads out of town turn into gridlock. Fights break out at the boat ramps. People suck. Save yourself the heartache and take a quick weekend staycation to the beautiful Bitterroot Valley.963theblaze.com