The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its COVID-19 guidance for institutions of higher education. At the heart of the changes: "IHEs where all students, faculty, and staff are fully vaccinated prior to the start of the semester can return to full capacity in-person learning, without requiring or recommending masking or physical distancing for people who are fully vaccinated." Fully vaccinated people also do not need to undergo routine COVID-19 testing.