Quilista Tops Day 2 of Magic Millions Broodmare Sale

By Tim Rowe/ANZ Bloodstock News
Bloodhorse.com
 5 days ago

Barry Bowditch is predicting a big finish to the Magic Millions National Broodmare Sale after a relative calm came over the Gold Coast auction ring May 26 in a strong but steady session in which one mare hit seven figures, the 19th of the sale. The race fillies and mares...

