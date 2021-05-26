Julio Jones Wants Out of ATL, Where Should He Go Now?
It's not every day that one of football's certified superstars decides he wants out of his team and contracts to look for new challenges. With a move that surprised everyone around the NFL, Falcons WR Julio Jones decided it was time to leave the ATL and look for a new destination to take his talents to. For NFL odds experts it's easy to understand that any team that can snag up Julio Jones will automatically move up in the contention rankings. So where should Jones end up going? Here are four teams that make sense for Jones moving forward.