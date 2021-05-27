Cancel
Chandler, AZ

Chandler adds hiring incentives to recruiting effort for police department

By Catherine Holland
AZFamily
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Chandler is looking to fill positions in the police department, and it's putting money behind the effort with thousands of dollars in incentives. The City of Chandler is recruiting nationwide for police officers, detention officers, and dispatchers. The incentives are part of a proactive campaign to bring in qualified candidates. Some of the positions are vacancies created by upcoming retirements; others are new jobs.

