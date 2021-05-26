Local Nature Findings at Fickett Hammock Preserve

I’ve been a resident of Hernando County my entire life. I moved away for a few years to attend college and since being back I’ve been shocked at the amount of nature preserves and hiking trails around the county that I had no idea existed. Aside from the Weeki Wachee Preserve, I had no knowledge of other protected wildlife areas in Hernando. From taking new ways to work and having the time to explore my town, I’ve come across some interesting places to check out!