Recovery important as Jets await second round opponent

NHL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINNIPEG - Andrew Copp says he took some time to linger around and celebrate with his teammates after the memorable 4-3 triple overtime victory on Monday night - or, well, Tuesday morning. The win sealed the sweep for the Jets over the Edmonton Oilers, and with no need to hop...

www.nhl.com
Dylan Demelo
Connor Hellebuyck
Josh Morrissey
Paul Maurice
Andrew Copp
Paul Stastny
Nikolaj Ehlers
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#The Jets#He Got Game#Go Game#End Game#Winnipeg#The Maple Leafs#Healthcare Aides#Pionk#Bell Mts Place#Jets Sweep#Jets Incredible Comeback#The Game#Back To Back Games#Game Plan#Scoring Chances#Fresh Oilers Defencemen#Overtime Heroics#The Night Before#Playing Defence
