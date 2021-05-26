Cancel
The Tomorrow War Trailer Features Shirtless Time-Traveling Chris Pratt

By Matthew Razak
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon may have just procured a slew of franchises in its forthcoming purchase of MGM, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t trying to launch its own as well. One of its stabs at a blockbuster franchise is the upcoming The Tomorrow War, which just landed its first full trailer after revealing a teaser a few weeks ago. The new trailer, featuring Chris Pratt as a dad with a decidedly-not-dad-bod bod, is full of action and a bunch of generic-looking set pieces wrapped in a pretty original idea.

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.
