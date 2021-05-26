Musgrove Sharp, Padres Steal 6 Bases in 7-1 Win Over Brewers

Brewers beat reporter Todd Rosiak joins host JR Radcliffe to discuss Milwaukee's scuffling offense, and if there are any possible in-house solutions to fix it. How long will Jackie Bradley Jr. be in the lineup with his struggling bat (and can you afford to lose his flashy glove)? Is hitting coach Andy Haines' job in jeopardy? How concerned should the Brewers be about Luis Urias' defensive issues, especially after a rough day Sunday when the offense finally came around? What's up with Brent Suter? After itemizing the reasons why the Brewers might just never get a no-hitter again earlier this year, suddenly it looks within reach.