Public Health

As COVID-19 Cases Fall, Pandemic Expert Urges Americans To 'Take The Lessons Of This Seriously'

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time Here & Now spoke to pandemic expert and Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer Laurie Garrett, she said “the gates of Hades have been opened” as the virus ripped through the U.S. This was in November of 2020, just after the massive, maskless Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota...

Mental Healthkhn.org

As Case Numbers Fall, Experts Start To Consider The End Of The Pandemic

Stat reports on how previous epidemics and pandemics hold clues for the end of covid, while NBC News covers psychologists' warnings that the return to normality may have long-term mental health effects. We’re approaching the year-and-a-half mark of the globe’s collective experience with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the Covid-19 pandemic...
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global COVID-19 cases near 168 million; CDC urges unvaccinated to take cautions over holiday weekend

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 167.8 million on Wednesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 3.48 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases with 33.16 million and deaths with 590,941, although cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all falling as more Americans become vaccinated. The CDC’s vaccine tracker is showing that 131 million people, or 39.5% of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, while 164 million, or 49.5% of the population, have had at least one vaccine dose. Among adult Americans, 50% are now fully vaccinated. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky warned unvaccinated Americans that they will need to take precautions over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and will need to wear face masks in public and socially distance, the New York Times reported.
Public HealthMiami Herald

‘Monumental error’ to treat pandemic as over at this stage, WHO leader warns

We are not out of the COVID woods yet, despite declining coronavirus infection levels and increasing vaccine rates, a world health leader warned Monday. The mood may be lightening up in the U.S. and elsewhere as people get their shots, and infections and deaths decline, but COVID-19 is still a very real and present danger, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said as the 74th World Health Assembly wrapped up.
Worldrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

World Health Organization approves China's Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved a Covid-19 vaccine made by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac for emergency use. The decision will allow CoronaVac to be used in WHO's vaccine-sharing program, COVAX, which seeks to provide equitable global access to immunizations. It is the second Chinese vaccine given WHO approval...
Relationships94.3 Jack FM

Poland to raise limit for wedding guests as COVID-19 cases fall

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland will triple the number of guests allowed at large gatherings like weddings, the health minister said on Tuesday, as the country eases COVID-19 restrictions further due to a falling number of cases. With restaurants open for business and children back in schools, Poland has already lifted...