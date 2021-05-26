newsbreak-logo
What is High Tea? Afternoon Tea at Hassayampa Inn

By Maria Colby
theprescotttimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoyed spending the afternoon at the High Tea at Hassayampa Inn, drinking your choice of tea, and mini sandwiches and sweet treats including scones. The place was full of ladies enjoying themselves listening to live music. “What is High Tea?” High Tea means that it is a tradition that after work the high tea was served at the table and seated on high back dining chairs. High tea is not fancy, as many folks assume. Delicious scones, tea sandwiches, and lemon bars are all part of the afternoon tea.

