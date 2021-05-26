What is High Tea? Afternoon Tea at Hassayampa Inn

For many tea enthusiasts, tea is a daily ritual – and for some of us, a ritual carried out multiple times in the day. Be it herbal, kharak, Turkish or black with a dash of milk, it happens that drinking tea is also a cultural and traditional practice depending on what part of the world you’re from. Certain types of teas, especially those from the Far East, also often have a number of health benefits, with different teas being consumed for different ailments, including weight loss, mental sharpness and often act as anti-oxidants! Since its International Tea Day, which falls on 21st May annually, we’ve listed the 5 teas that will offer up an insight into new cultures from all over the world, and what makes these teas so unique and beneficial to your health…