Marvel Comics adds new X-Men series ‘Inferno’ by Jonathan Hickman September 2021

By David Brooke
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 5 days ago
Marvel Comics has revealed the title to Jonathan Hickman’s mysterious series launching this September and it is called Inferno. The series has yet to have an artist announced, but we do have some tasty teaser art. Back in April, Marvel teased the summer shakeup for the X-Men line, which included Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz taking over X-Men and Leah Thompson writing The Trial of Magneto. With September solicitations set to release later in June, stay tuned to AIPT as we will likely find out more about Inferno in the coming weeks.

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

