Crypto Crash: Disaster For Coinbase Or A Helping Hand?

Bitcoin prices have crashed from levels of around $62,000 in mid-April to just about $33,000 as of Tuesday. The sell-off has been driven by multiple factors including China’s crackdown on Bitcoin trading and mining and Tesla’s surprise reversal of its decision on accepting the digital currency as payment for its cars. There have been concerns over the security of the cryptocurrency after U.S. officials were able to recover most of the Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers that targeted the Colonial Pipeline. Moreover, with inflation and bond yields expected to trend higher, money is moving back to real-economy sectors and away from non-productive assets such as cryptocurrency.