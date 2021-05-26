Crypto Crash: Disaster For Coinbase Or A Helping Hand?

Bitcoin, Dogecoin prices along with that of other popular cryptocurrencies such as Ether, Matic, and Binance Coin fell sharply on Wednesday (May 19), leading to a trading rush that Indian exchanges struggled to manage. Bitcoin, the largest and the most popular cryptocurrency in the world with a market cap of over $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 73,00,000 crore), was trading dangerously close to $30,000 (roughly Rs. 22 lakh) at around 7pm IST on Wednesday — a 21 percent dip — before showing a quick recovery, according to data from Binance, a global cryptocurrency exchange that also operates WazirX in India. Dogecoin price saw a more dramatic fall and dipped to as low as $0.26 (approximately Rs. 19) and has only managed a partial recovery so far.