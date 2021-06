Idahoans are a proud people and I'm not mad at it. It's almost a competition sometimes to see who is the "most Idaho." Who's lived here the longest? Can you remember certain stores or events that no longer exist? Do you know where the hidden gems are that tourists wish they could visit? Being super local is a badge of honor. But Idahoans don't just talk the talk, they walk the walk. If there's an option to support local versus some big chain, they'll take it. And this weekend there's an event where locals can put their money where their mouth is.