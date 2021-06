Seven main takeaways on crypto markets from my time at CoinDesk. Plus: the future of the Bitcoin Mining Council. This is a particularly emotional newsletter for me, as it is the last Crypto Long & Short that will be sent under my name. I have some personal news: After five exhilarating years at CoinDesk, it is time to move on. At the end of June, after a few weeks off, I’ll be joining Genesis Trading, to continue synthesizing why all of what we are seeing matters.