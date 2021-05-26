Carla Mary Schneider Hammel, 48, left us on May 24, 2021, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Carla was born on February 20, 1973, in St. Paul, Minn. to Michael and Melissa Schneider. She graduated in 1991 from Carlton High School, Carlton, Minn. She attended Lake Superior and St. Cloud Technical College where she received her Associate’s Degree. She then worked at Life Touch. Upon moving to Spring Grove, she worked at Caledonia High School, where, she loved all her “kids”, and her work family.