‘Amazing Spider-Man by Nick Spencer Vol. 12: Shattered Web’ review

The epic that is Nick Spencer’s Kindred story came to an end recently — or so we thought. Volume 11 reveals how Kindred gets captured, but when you put a devil in a box what makes you so sure he doesn’t want to be there? In “Shattered Web”, the 12th volume of Spencer’s run is collected and it focuses on the fallout of Kindred being taken off the streets, what it means to the Osborns knowing Harry is Kindred, and the machinations of Kingpin’s plotting all come into focus.