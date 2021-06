Many distinguished poets have resided in the Adirondacks, and now the region is lucky to welcome Benjamin Landry as a visiting professor at SUNY Potsdam. Landry’s previous two books (“Particle and Wave” and “Burn Lyrics”) were highly awarded, and this year he’s out with another full-length collection, “Mercies in the American Desert” (Louisiana State University Press). Individual pieces from the book have appeared in top publications like The New Yorker, Tin House and American Poetry Review, but the collection’s strength lies in bringing together these different voices and poetic approaches. Landry is a young poet, and this book succeeds on its boldness and variety.