GEA Group AG (Düsseldorf, Germany) will supply Advanced Metallurgical Group (AMG) Lithium GmbH not only with a pre-concentration plant but also with the key crystallization technology for the production of lithium hydroxide, one of the key raw materials for the battery industry. The battery-grade material produced in this plant is characterized by an extremely low content of impurities. The lithium hydroxide will be produced in a plant operated by AMG Lithium at Chemiepark Bitterfeld-Wolfen, Germany. The first module will be commissioned in 2023 with an annual capacity of 20,000 tons of lithium hydroxide. According to AMG Lithium Managing Director Stefan Scherer, additional modules will follow in subsequent years, increasing capacity to up to 100,000 tons.