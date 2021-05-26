United Way of West Florida Installs ‘Born Learning Trail’ at Floridatown Park
Recently, the United Way of West Florida (UWWF) staff, led by President and CEO, Laura P. Gilliam, installed a new ‘Born Learning Trail’ at Floridatown Park in Pace. The Born Learning Trail, a United Way Worldwide initiative since 2005, is a series of 10 interactive signs that offer fun, active learning activities for young children and their families. It helps parents, caregivers, and communities create quality opportunities for engagement and recreation when out for a stroll or while playing at a park.thepulsepensacola.com