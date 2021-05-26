United Way of West Florida Installs ‘Born Learning Trail’ at Floridatown Park

Chelsea and Lukasz were like soulmates in the eyes of their friends and family. They started off as best friends and then became a couple, going on to date for a few years before starting their first year at university. However, the lovebirds couldn’t live out the future they planned for themselves after a family barbeque at Lukasz’s house went horribly wrong. Lukasz’s parents were separated and the teenager was living with his mother before the incident took place.