Malibu, CA

Letter: Appalling Accusations

Malibu Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am appalled that—without checking the facts—The Malibu Times published the snarky “Special to the Times” (“MRCA Plants a New Hope,” May 22) in which contributor Hans Laetz (and The Times’ photo editor) attempt to discredit the SMMC/MRCA efforts to install and maintain ember catching oak woodlands along the 101 Freeway where wind-driven fires cross and burn all the way to Malibu. The accusation, that Laetz describes as “irony,” was that MRCA mulched newly planted trees with highly flammable redwood chips that are “actually illegal” in Malibu.

