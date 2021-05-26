Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder County, CO

Flash floods, wildfires: Be prepared

By Published:
CU Boulder News & Events
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile summer in Colorado often means plenty of sunshine and great weather for outdoor activities, the summer months also bring the threat of flash floods and wildfires. Flash flood risks in Boulder can be especially deceptive––it doesn’t have to be raining or even cloudy in the city for rain to be falling over the foothills and funneling through the canyons, down into Boulder.

www.colorado.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Boulder, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Lightning Strikes#Extreme Weather#Flash Floods#Flash Flooding#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Flooding#Wildfires#Flash Flood Risks#Camp Fires#Heavy Rainfall#Rain#Heavy Rainstorms#Low Lying Areas#Thunderstorms#Snowmelt Run Off#Ponding#Firefighting#Roadways#Smoke Bombs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Flood Watch
News Break
Environment
Related
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Egg-size hail, landspout tornados possible in Colorado, according to National Weather Service

A stormy spring is set to continue in Colorado with more rain and thunderstorms on the way to parts of the state. Monday's most severe weather is expected to hit south-central and southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo County south to the New Mexico border and eastward from that. Landspout tornados will be possible, along with hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of a hen's egg, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds are expected to be in the range of 58 to 69 miles per hour with confidence that the storm will land rated as "high."
Boulder, CODaily Camera

High of 62 with afternoon showers today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 60s with afternoon storms today, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 62 and an overnight low of 49, with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a...
Colorado StateDenver Post

McMillin: Want a home in Colorado’s mountains? Best prepare for wildfires and floods.

It’s time for those who live in Colorado to stop fooling themselves about the risks and impacts of wildfire. Clearing brush around a house if it is in or anywhere near the wildland-urban interface (WUI) isn’t enough. Cutting down more beetle-infested trees isn’t enough. Banning outdoor burning and campfires in dry conditions isn’t enough. Hoping one wet spring will stanch ongoing drought conditions isn’t enough.
Boulder County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 348 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Boulder, or 27 miles northwest of Denver, moving northwest at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Boulder, Jamestown, Sunshine and Niwot.
Broomfield, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 348 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Boulder, or 27 miles northwest of Denver, moving northwest at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Boulder, Jamestown, Sunshine and Niwot.
Boulder County, COweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Boulder by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Heavy rainfall will cause minor flooding of small creeks, gulches, roads and roadside culverts in the Calwood burn area. The main areas of concern are Heil Valley Ranch and Lefthand Creek just above US 36. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Boulder The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Boulder County in northeastern Colorado * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 345 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving toward the Calwood burn area. This will cause small stream flooding mainly over western portions of the burn area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include western areas of the Calwood burn area North Central Boulder County
Denver, CODenver Post

Denver weather: Thunderstorms and hail could hit Denver area Saturday

Stormy weather with golf ball-size hail is forecast for northeastern Colorado on Saturday afternoon, and parts of the Front Range, including the Denver area, are in the storm path. Scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening, mainly over and east of the Front Range, and some storms could unleash...
Colorado StatePosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Palisade High Releases Endangered Native Fish Into Colorado River

The Palisade High School Fish Hatchery released their first school of endangered native fish, razorback sucker fish, into the Colorado River. After years of planning and raising money, Palisade High School broke ground on their new fish hatchery on April 2, 2019, and by August 2020, their hatchery was up and running. The high school turned a storage building into a fish sanctuary with three 230-gallon tanks with 150 fish in each tank.
Boulder, CObizwest.com

Census estimates: Boulder growth slows as families flock to Weld

The latest county-level population estimates show that all four counties that comprise the Northern Front Range grew between the summers of 2019 and 2020. But while Larimer and Boulder counties were hindered by the lack of foreign migration during the pandemic, Weld County continued its growth trajectory because more families are having kids there.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Iconic Colorado railway to reopen on fourteener this week after $100 million in repairs

Making its first climb up 'America's Mountain' in 1891, The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is set to start rolling once again after an extended closure followed a suspension of operations in October, 2017. While there were questions of whether or not the train would ever reopen at the time of closure, a necessary $100 million renovation project gave the train new life.
Boulder, CODaily Camera

Guest Opinion: Alan Delamere: CU South – Devil is in the details

I was happy to see the Mayor’s list of issues to be resolved prior to completing an annexation agreement with CU. However there is one issue that was not on the Mayors list – Technical feasibility of the current City plan for protecting Boulder citizens from flood danger. The flood of 2013 is still fresh in our minds so we need to protect all of Boulder from such a flood occurring again.
Boulder, COburlington-record.com

Parts of Boulder Creek still impaired because of elevated levels of E. coli

Sections of Boulder Creek are still considered “impaired” because of elevated levels of E. coli in the water and people recreating in the creek should continue to take precautions, according to state and city officials. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment designated a stretch of Boulder Creek from...
Colorado StatePosted by
Only In Colorado

Mesa Verde National Park Was Named The Fourth International Dark Sky Park In Colorado

It’s stargazing season again, as temperatures are heating up and the skies are getting clearer with each passing night. Are you excited? We sure are, which is why we are spreading the good news that Colorado is home to yet another International Dark Sky Park (our fourth, to be exact!) via the clear and beautiful […] The post Mesa Verde National Park Was Named The Fourth International Dark Sky Park In Colorado appeared first on Only In Your State.