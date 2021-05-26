Doane picks strength coach, former Big Ten administrator as next Director of Athletics

CRETE, NE — Doane is pulling its new Director of Athletics from the same football program where it found its new university president. Doane announced Wednesday that Mark Wateska will be the University’s next Director of Athletics. He takes over for Matt Franzen, who left Doane to become head football coach at Hastings College in December. Doane alum Jeff Johnson came out of retirement to lead the Athletic Department until a new AD was picked.