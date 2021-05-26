Far Cry 6 Gameplay Reveal Scheduled for This Week
Our first look at Far Cry 6 gameplay will arrive during a special livestream reveal later this week. Ubisoft announced the event plans today with a foreboding teaser trailer, setting the presentation to begin Friday, May 28 at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET. The publisher hasn’t given specific details on what to expect or how long the livestream will be. However, fierce dictator Antón Castillo – played by Breaking Bad / Better Call Saul actor Giancarlo Esposito – sounds ready to rule with an iron fist in the teaser video. You can hear him for yourself below.www.escapistmagazine.com