Far Cry 6 Gameplay Reveal Scheduled for This Week

By Michael Cripe
Escapist Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur first look at Far Cry 6 gameplay will arrive during a special livestream reveal later this week. Ubisoft announced the event plans today with a foreboding teaser trailer, setting the presentation to begin Friday, May 28 at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET. The publisher hasn’t given specific details on what to expect or how long the livestream will be. However, fierce dictator Antón Castillo – played by Breaking Bad / Better Call Saul actor Giancarlo Esposito – sounds ready to rule with an iron fist in the teaser video. You can hear him for yourself below.

News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Ubisoft
