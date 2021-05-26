Too early to tell how solar farms impact land value

There has been a push in recent years to harness more renewable energy, but questions remain about how those practices will impact farmers. In April, solar company Clenera announced it was building a 100 megawatt solar farm near Coggon, Iowa, with the power being purchased by the Central Iowa Power Cooperative (CIPCO) for use in its system. The project will be built on 750 acres in Linn County on a 25-year power-purchase agreement.