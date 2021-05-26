Morgan City High seniors receive scholarships

The St. Mary Parish School Board recognized its 2021 Red Ribbon grand champion of its drawing contest, its 2021 Red Ribbon Slogan winner and other Red Ribbon drawing contest winners who will be featured in the 2021-2022 calendar. Mia Crooks, an 11th-grader at Berwick High, was named the grand champion in the drawing contest, while Luis Gonzalez-Mejia, an 11th grader at Morgan City High, was named the slogan winner. Both received a certificate and a prize. Crooks’ artwork will be displayed on the Red Ribbon Week T-shirt and on the cover of the 2021-2022 Red Ribbon calendar. Crooks is on the second row, second from left, while Gonzalez-Mejia is on the second row, third from left. They are pictured with additional Red Ribbon drawing contest winners. On the front row, from left, are Aubrey Notto, a kindergartener at Raintree Elementary in Baldwin; Marie St. Blanc, a first-grader at St. John Elementary in Franklin; and Tamari’el James, a third-grader at Centerville Elementary. Back row, from left: Ja’Layiah Smith, an eighth-grader at Morgan City Junior High; Crooks; Gonzalez-Mejia; Cooper Eenigenburg, a fifth-grader at St. John Elementary; and Kadence Lyall, a sixth-grader at Patterson Junior High. Not pictured are Nakyriah Leonard, a third-grader at M.E. Norman Elementary in Morgan City; Emily Faucheux, a seventh-grader at Hanson Memorial in Franklin; Silas Hasting, a seventh-grader at Morgan City Junior High; Sophia Hastings, an eighth-grader at Morgan City Junior High; Grace Faucheux, a 10th-grader at Hanson Memorial; and Victoria Nguyen, an 11th-grader at Berwick High.