NFL roster cuts are going to look different this year

The 2021 NFL Draft and a couple waves of free agency are in the books, and Tennessee continues to have a strong presence in the NFL. The Vols had a pair of players selected in last month's draft and one more signed as an undrafted free agent, and several former Vols were on the move during free agency in March, making it a good time to update the list of former Tennessee players currently on NFL rosters. Despite the (second) retirement of future Hall of Fame tight end Jason Witten and some remaining free agents, there are 31 former Vols on NFL rosters at this stage of the 2021 offseason.