CLAY Co. — A roadside assistance turned assault led to the arrest of two individuals Tuesday morning. Missouri State Highway Patrol Spokesperson Bill Lowe says a Samaritan pulled over on southbound I-35 in Clay County to help two people whose car was broken down. When the victim took the two individuals to get new tires for their vehicle, they began to assault him, and continued to do so even when the car was stopped. Clay County law enforcement arrived to the scene, one assailant was taken to a juvenile detention center, and the other to a jail.