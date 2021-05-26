newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Renting clothes makes a rebound — CaaStle CEO explains its service offering

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristine Hunsicker, CaaStle CEO, and CNBC's Courtney Reagan join 'Power Lunch' to discuss CaaStle's clothing rental service, Borrow. Customers rent the clothes for two weeks and then are given the option to return, buy or extend it after 2 weeks.

www.cnbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Ceo#Renting#Caastle Ceo#Cnbc#Power Lunch#Clothes#Customers#Rebound
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

M&S's clothing business will be 50% online -CEO

British retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) expects online penetration of its clothing and home business to reach up to one half, its boss said on Wednesday. "The trend online has accelerated," M&S CEO Steve Rowe told reporters after the group reported 2020-21 results. "We thought about a third of our...
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

CaaStle Introduces BORROW, A New Service For Retailers To Integrate Rental Into Their Own E-Commerce

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CaaStle , the leading B2B rental technology platform in the U.S., today launched a game-changing technology solution for retail brands looking to participate in the circular economy. BORROW- a new button that allows retail brands to offer a transactional rental experience that is fully integrated into the e-commerce website will be debuted by leading contemporary brand Rebecca Minkoff, with other contemporary brands following this summer. Rebecca Minkoff, known for its digital innovation, is the first brand to launch BORROW on their e-commerce website which is available now at RebeccaMinkoff.com .
Businessfashionweekdaily.com

Abdelrahman Ismeik, CEO of Marya Group, Explains his Recent Investment in Fashion

For many years, Marya Group was a fifty percent shareholder in Al Manara International Jewellry LLC a luxury watch and jewelry retailer that Ismeik helped to turn into one of the most pre-eminent high-end retailers in the United Arab Emirates. The brand was struggling when Marya Group acquired its stake. Despite having well-known brands such as Graff, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Richard Mille and Hublot, it was only operating 2 stores. Ismeik’s detailed approach and vision saw the company become much more dynamic as it expanded to fourteen stores and increased revenues. As a member of the Board and various sub-committees, Ismeik was one of the key reasons for the companies sustained success and growth during Marya Group period of ownership. Whilst Marya Group exited their investment successfully in 2017 after overseeing the turnaround, Ismeik firmly believes the experiences gained out of that successful venture will stand him and Marya Group in good stead as they look to further their investment in luxury fashion retail brands.
ApparelCosmopolitan

Rent clothes: Best fashion rental services in the UK

Over the last year, there seems to be a marked increase in the number of fashionistas choosing to rent clothes, rather than buy them afresh. Aside from being a more affordable way to incorporate this season's top trends into your wardrobe, fashion rental services are also a far more sustainable option than purchasing new outfits each week from fast fashion brands. If you like the idea of hiring outfits, but still feel a little reluctant to try it for yourself, because you’re unclear how faff-y the process is (do you have to clean the items? Is returning a pain?), then this is for you.
Skin Caremodernsalon.com

Data on How Beauty Services are Rebounding

As more people become vaccinated, lockdown restrictions ease across the country, and clients emerge from quarantine and rush back to salons and barbershops, we hope the days of DIY beauty are now in the rear view window. Accoring to booking data from Booksy, a leading beauty and wellness appointment app...
BusinessNBC Miami

Here Are Smart Money Moves to Make Now as the Economy Bounces Back

Covid-19 vaccinations are on the rise. Mask mandates are being stripped away. Businesses are reopening. What should you do to get on track with your money during the economic recovery?. The U.S. economy is showing signs of life as the country reopens and returns to a new normal following the...
BusinessCNBC

Economy can handle the sharp rise in inflation, market bull Ed Yardeni predicts

The post-lockdown spending frenzy may contribute to a sharp rise in inflation, but Ed Yardeni believes the economy can handle it. Yardeni, who spent decades on Wall Street running investment strategy for major firms including Prudential and Deutsche Bank, sees inflationary pressures as a temporary byproduct tied to massive reopenings and historic liquidity.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Is crypto approaching its ‘Netscape moment?’

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the first web page on the World Wide Web, which means a person has to be nearly half a century old to clearly remember the patchwork progress, the false starts and stops, and the trial and error that eventually gave us what is now the defining foundation of 21st-century life.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Here’s what this famous entrepreneur thinks is ‘BS’ about bitcoin

The cryptocurrency industry has had many skeptics who doubted its utility at first and have had a change of heart over the past years. These include individual renowned figures to large-cap institutions. The same was the topic of discussion at a recent TD Ameritrade Network interview with Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary.
Marketscryptoglobe.com

Dogecoin Co-Creator: $DOGE Getting to a Dollar Isn’t Success

Billy Markus, one of the co-creators of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE), has on social media argued that the price of one DOGE hitting a dollar would not be a success, as those who bought it at that price would like to see it hit $10 and so on. In...
Personal FinanceBrainerd Dispatch

Wealth Column: How to save more for retirement

All of the best investment strategies in the world depend on one thing — saving money. Prioritizing and setting aside money for retirement is the first step toward meeting your financial goals in retirement. So why don’t more people do it? Two reasons. They don’t think they will ever retire,...
Industrybesthealthmag.ca

Why Aluminum Foil Has a Shiny and a Dull Side

It’s a well-established question and one that we’ve been too afraid to ask our mothers: Should we use the shiny or the dull side of aluminum foil when we cook? And have we been doing it wrong this entire time?!. Concerned cooks, you can breathe a sigh of relief: As...