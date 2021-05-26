This $60 face mask will fix your acne in time for summer

What a beautiful time; summer is just around the corner, temperatures are getting warmer, and you're starting to love the feeling of the sun on your face again. So if you're looking forward to letting your skin get a little sunlight, but are feeling shy about your acne or acne scarring, you're not the only one. Sure you've tried every lotion, serum, and potion available, but only to get slow results. What if we told you there was a better way to get your skin ready for summer without making your wallet wince?