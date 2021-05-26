Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Fiesta de los Reyes organizers are looking for food vendors for Fiesta's return in 2021

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
news4sanantonio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - One of the most memorable thing from any Fiesta is the food. The Fiesta de los Reyes committee is sending a call out for any food vendors for this year's event. Event organizers are looking for vendors that will offer the traditional Fiesta food, including chicken-on-a-stick, gorditas, turkey legs, and aguas fescas, as well as any unique foods.

news4sanantonio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Turkey, TX
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Food Event#Fiesta De Los Reyes#Event Organizers#Vendors#Gorditas#Foods#Chicken On A Stick#Aguas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
San Antonio, TXKENS 5

'Tails of the Alamo City' First-of-its-kind guide to benefit military working dogs | Mission SA

SAN ANTONIO — A retired Air Force Colonel is helping Military City USA live up to its name. She's teaming up with another photographer to support our nation’s K9 heroes. Retired Colonel Janet Deltuva says she pursued her passion for photography after serving as a deputy surgeon general in the Air Force. She’s now the owner of Janet Deltuva of Ares and Emzy Photography where she photographs animals.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

South Side San Antonio sisters, 10 and 11, launch colorful, successful craft business

Most kids make colorful picture frames and charm bracelets at summer camp or for Mother’s Day. Bella and Ruby Cortez make such crafts their business. Since August, the South Side siblings have been doing that business as the Crafty Cortez Sisters (@craftycortezsisters on Facebook and Instagram), a couple of tween entrepreneurs with an eye for handicrafts and the bottom line that would make Martha Stewart proud.
San Antonio, TXLaredo Morning Times

10 questions with Liz Burt about keeping downtown San Antonio fun

Her job is all about energizing downtown San Antonio with fun, but Liz Burt doesn't play around when it comes to championing for her city. As Centro San Antonio's Director of Urban Activation + Play, Burt is in charge of connecting the downtown area to engaging and innovative experiences. Some of her recent work includes trash talk hijinks in which motion detectors were attached to garbage receptacles in a park to cheer on passersby who tossed their garbage. During the holidays, downtown streets looked like a winter wonderland thanks to a surprise project that doused the area in faux snow flurries.
San Antonio, TXTexas Monthly

Step Into Frida Kahlo’s Garden at a Lush New San Antonio Exhibit

At the center of Frida Kahlo’s home at the Casa Azul in Mexico City was a garden. Teeming with lush bougainvillea, fruit trees, cacti, and native plants like agave and yucca, Kahlo’s garden was a creative refuge and a source of inspiration for her art. A lover of the natural world, Kahlo also surrounded herself with animals, including two pet spider monkeys named Caimito de Guayabal and Fulang Chan, parrots, an eagle, a deer, and a pack of Xoloitzcuintli, or Mexican hairless dogs.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Two Katy restaurants named to Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas

Two Katy restaurants have been named to Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas for 2021. That’s My Dog and Pappa Gyros both ranked on the list of the top best food joints based on ratings from the popular food review website. In order to be considered for the Yelp Top 100, restaurants must have a five-star rating, and their menu items must be priced at $30 or less per person.
San Antonio, TXbizjournals

UTSA taps Houston group to help shape downtown museum plan

The University of Texas at San Antonio has selected Lopez Negrete Communications to help deliver a long-range vision for the Institute of Texan Cultures. The Houston-based agency will be a facilitator for the university’s ITC Centennial 2068: Community Stakeholder Visioning process. UTSA Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs...
San Antonio, TXTexas Monthly

Three Breweries That Take Their Barbecue Seriously

The craft beer and barbecue movements in Texas have grown hand in hand over the past decade. Despite the similar devotion of their fans and dedication of their practitioners, however, they haven’t exactly had a symbiotic relationship but for the occasional barbecue truck parked outside of a brewery. San Antonio’s Granary ’Cue & Brew, which opened in 2012, received national acclaim for its handcrafted beers and barbecue before closing in 2019. Over the years, other notable operations serving both items appeared on the Texas scene, including Cowtown Brewing Co., in Fort Worth, and Brick Vault Brewery and Barbecue, in Marathon. The natural progression has since continued, with more brewers pairing their pints with smoked meats, spurred in part by the pandemic. (Barbecue proved particularly resilient during the dining restrictions, while craft beer production fell for the first time in recent history.) Here are three joints that do both well.
Texas StateMidland Reporter-Telegram

H-E-B is now offering free Curbside pickup across Texas

H-E-B announced some great news for Texans on Monday. The San Antonio-based grocery chain is now offering free curbside pickup at all H-E-B stores in Texas, according to a news release on Monday. There will no longer be a $4.95 curbside pickup fee in orders with a minimum purchase of $35.