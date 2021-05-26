Hoosier Native, Stump, to Lead National FFA Organization

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - FFA members from around the country will be back in Indianapolis this October. That’s because the National FFA Organization announced this week the group’s 94th annual convention will be live with some virtual elements. Most of the convention will be live but virtual events like student and teacher workshops, the FFA Blue Room and the general sessions will be offered on line. Traditionally the convention draws about 65,000 members, advisors and guests but officials think this year’s crowd will be a little smaller because of ongoing health precautions. The convention will happen from October 27th through the 30th.