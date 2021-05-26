Darla Smela
Darla Jo Smela, 64, passed away on Saturday May 22, 2021 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey, with her family by her side. Darla was born on July 22, 1956 in Detroit, Michigan to Linda Jo Smith (Carrico) and Herbert Thomas Simon. She grew up in Royal Oak, Michigan and attended Dondero High School, where she was actively involved in music and singing in the school's pop concert's yearly. She was married on August 12, 1977 in Royal Oak to Mark Smela and soon after they moved to Northern Michigan, where they would raise their three children.