Upper Allen Township, PA

Sentinel police log for May 26

Cumberland County Sentinel
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445) Two people were injured but refused evaluation by EMS after a single-vehicle crash about 1 a.m. May 26 at the intersection of Allendale Road and Independence Avenue. Police said a 2002 Ford Explorer was traveling south on Allendale Road when the brake system of the vehicle failed. The driver was unable to stop the vehicle and struck the curb. The vehicle went over the curb and came to stop in a storm drain field. Police did not release the names of the vehicle’s occupants.

