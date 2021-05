All bets are off. The open secrets of the games industry that were brought up in the loot box hearings continue to be dredged up in the Epic v. Apple case. The suit was based around Apple charging commission for use of the App Store, and Epic Games trying to get around it. When the lawsuit first came to light a lot of people were immediately taking a side. But it wasn’t just based around who was in the right. A lot of the reaction was based on interpreting what company was more immoral. And I think this is really telling in regards to what this suit means to consumers.