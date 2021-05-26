Gov. Beshear Announces Kentucky Hit Two Million People Have Gotten The COVID-19 Vaccine

Gov. Andy Beshear announced during his weekly news conference that two million Kentuckians have had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. The governor announced 580 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 456,626. 96 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 353 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 108 in the ICU. 49 patients remain on a ventilator. Gov. Beshear also announced five deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,725. The state’s positivity rate fell yet again to 2.52%. As of Tuesday, just one of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. You can find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.