White Limozeen named among the best bars in America by Esquire Magazine

Modern Workplace Sees High Demand, Continues Expansion in Middle Tennessee May 18, 2021 (NASHVILLE) -- Nashville-based e|spaces, which provides flexible meeting space and office solutions for entrepreneurs and companies of all sizes, has now been in its new space in Burton Hills in the Green Hills area of Nashville for one month. The 20,000-square-foot space, at 10 Burton Hills Blvd., has attractively designed conference rooms (holding 4 to 50 people), can host events for 100 or more people, offers private offices for individuals or teams of eight (or more), and has numerous, high-ceiled co-working and common areas. Burton Hills also has best-in-class internet and the modern technologies demanded by today’s business people. Many of the offices and conference rooms also provide a bird’s eye view of the area’s forested hillsides. “The response after one month of being open has been fantastic,” said Jon Pirtle, president of e|spaces. “The Green Hills area is perfect for our model, and with the changing nature of workspace needs, we’re seeing a significant demand for flexible offices and meeting rooms. People are seeking environments to collaborate, to be around other professionals, to impress clients -- and need reasonable rates without multi-year leases. e|spaces hits all of those marks.” Tenants began moving in on April 1, and now that the space is fully finished, the remaining offices are ready for selection. Burton Hills joins existing Middle Tennessee e|spaces locations in Cool Springs (1550 W. McEwen Dr.) and downtown Franklin (231 Public Square). Additionally, the company will soon open locations in The Nations and Goodlettsville. Members have access to all e|spaces locations. “The greater Nashville area is a significant part of our growth plans,” said Pirtle. “Paired with locations in Chattanooga, Knoxville and Orlando, our footprint in the Southeast is designed to meet the needs of today’s businessperson and provide high-end office and meeting spaces in the cities to which they frequently travel.” Tours are available of the new Burton Hills e|spaces and can be scheduled on the company’s website, espaces.com. About E|SPACES With locations in Chattanooga, Cool Springs, Franklin, Green Hills, Knoxville, Nashville and Orlando, E|SPACES combines the functionality of executive suites, coworking space and shared offices to create a professional environment for entrepreneurs, teams and companies of all sizes. Whether for a business that needs to focus and complete a project off site or is expanding and needs additional space in transition, a small business looking for flexible leasing options, or a remote professional who needs a hub with a highly equipped office and conference rooms, e|spaces is the perfect solution. For more information, visit espaces.com.