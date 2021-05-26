newsbreak-logo
Nashville, TN

White Limozeen named among the best bars in America by Esquire Magazine

By Meg Wrather
Nashville Business Journal
 5 days ago
A Nashville bar is garnering national acclaim. White Limozeen is one of 27 U.S. bars recognized by Esquire Magazine in its annual “Best Bars in America.”. White Limozeen, located at 101 20th Ave. N., is named in honor of country music icon Dolly Parton. Graduate Hotels, alongside hospitality duo Marc...

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville, TN
ABOUT

The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/nashville
