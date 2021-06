The Mustang golf team finished fifth at the Charger Invitational Golf Tournament on May 6. The tournament was held at the Lakeview Country Club in Chariton. Easton White continues to improve for the Mustangs and led the team with an 86 during the tournament. He shot rounds of 44 and 42. Spencer Boas and Lane Johnson both finished with rounds of 93. Boas carded a 47 on the front nine and finished with a 46. Johnson shot rounds of 48 and 45 during his rounds in the tournament.