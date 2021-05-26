Democrats Criticized For Lack Of Transparency In Map Development
There is still little information about the data that Illinois Democrats used to create their first draft of legislative and state Supreme Court districts. During the first hearings on the remap Tuesday, Democrats failed to provide specific district-level demographic information about how the boundary lines were drawn. They say more information will be coming later. Republicans say it’s another example of the lack of transparency or real public input into the mapmaking process.www.wmay.com