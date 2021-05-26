FORTITUDE: Jason Chau | Talk the walk. Walk the talk. And do it on a tightrope.
How Portland Producer and eternal optimist Jason Chau loves to work. OMPA Board Member Jason Chau and I got together on Zoom the other day. If you don’t know him, you should — especially if you’re a director, because Jason is the kind of Producer who’ll have your back when you need it most. (Yeah, yeah, yeah — the same is true if you’re his client, but more about how he walks that tightrope later.) Anyway…ompa.org
