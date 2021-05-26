Cancel
Boats & Watercrafts

Ready to Set Sail…

By Harbor Light News Staff
harborlightnews.com
 29 days ago

(Harbor Light Newspaper photo/Charles O’Neill)One sure sign of the season is the reappearance of the Little Traverse Yacht Club’s committee boat, the Edith I (pictured) along with the ever-growing forest of sailboat masts. ...

www.harborlightnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yacht Club#Sailboat#Harbor Light Newspaper
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Cars
Boats & Watercraftscruiseradio.net

Celebrity Apex Trip Report, Day 1: Setting Sail

Editor’s Note: Recently, our correspondent journeyed from the United States to Athens, Greece in preparation for Celebrity Apex’s inaugural voyage. Here’s her trip report on day 1 aboard the ship, where she details the muster drill process and her Celebrity Suite. Finally there are no more jabs, reminders, or waiting...
Visual ArtBarnstable Patriot

Young Mariner Program sets sail from Lewis Bay

HYANNIS - The Cape Cod Maritime Museum is pleased to announce that registration is open for their exciting new youth-focused program: The Young Mariner Program. A dynamic, interactive, and hands-on STEM summer camp, the Young Mariner Program is open to kids entering grades 4-7. The program takes place at the Cape Cod Maritime Museum on Hyannis Harbor and on the waters of Lewis Bay aboard the CCMM vessel ADVENTURE, a Dyer 29.
Rockwall, TXmurphymonitor.com

Set sail for fun times this summer

If I could bottle up a bit of June’s dreamy, luminescent sunshine, I would spritz it all year long to prolong that magical early summer feeling. It’s practically impossible to feel sad this time of year when the outdoors beckons you every day. This is your chance to spend hours in the sun, take life easy, and soak up every moment. The best way to enjoy those good summer vibes is by cruising on the cool water of a nearby lake. We don’t need exotic beaches and surfing to have fun; going on a harbor cruise in North Texas feels just as wonderful.
WSLS

The one where they set sail: ‘Friends’-themed cruise is now available for booking

For “Friends” fans everywhere, being able to witness Monica, Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe reunite last month on HBO Max felt like a real blessing. But if that made your year, we have something else pretty exciting to tell you about: A “Friends”-themed cruise is in the works to set sail next year on the Celebrity Equinox.
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Odyssey Of The Seas Docks At Port Everglades Before Setting Sail In July

An exciting day at Port Everglades as Royal Caribbean's "Odyssey of the Seas" arrives at her new home in Ft. Lauderdale. Port Director Jonathan Daniels says the Odyssey joins two other cruise ships currently docked in Ft. Lauderdale. Celebrity's "Edge" ship will set sail June 26th. He says with new safety protocols in place, the company is excited to welcome passengers back to the port which has lost some 92-million dollars in revenue during COVID shutdowns.
Boats & Watercraftsbigislandgazette.com

Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia Will Set Sail Again Tomorrow

Voyaging canoes Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia will set sail again tomorrow at approximately 12:30 pm for a two-week training voyage to Papahānaumokuākea. Themed “Navigating the Kupuna Islands,” the voyage will bring the canoes to Nihoa, Mokumanamana and Lalo (French Frigate Shoals) and will focus on the voyaging, cultural and ecological significance of these places.
Grafton, ILTelegraph

Hop on the Hakuna Matata, set sail this summer

GRAFTON — The Hakuna Matata Boat Tour has a cruise for everyone and one is coming with a special focus on a particular group — fathers. But any bourbon lover can book a ride on the Father’s Day Bourbon Tasting Sunset Cruise. In case shopping for Dad is still an...
Mattapoisett, MAtheweektoday.com

Getting ready to sail south with Cooper Newton

MATTAPOISETT -- Why Worry?. That’s both the name of recent OR graduate and Mattapoisett resident Cooper Newton’s recently restored 1967 Bristol 27, and his attitude toward sailing her south this summer. Pretty far south, actually. Newton was accepted to University of Rhode Island for engineering, but he decided to take...
Boats & Watercraftslatitude38.com

Setting Sail and Collecting Data on the ‘Pacific Spirit’

John Bergstrom sent us this account of his voyage aboard the Pacific Spirit, during which he enlisted “sensing software” to collect detailed navigation and position data. It was a perfect spring day for sailing in Santa Cruz, CA, with temperatures in the mid-60s and light shore winds. The forecast indicated the breeze would strengthen to 10 to 15 kts later in the afternoon, creating a challenging environment for the ship’s crew.
YogaPosted by
The Independent

A Friends-themed cruise is setting sail in 2022

A Friends-themed cruise is setting sail next May.The cruise, onboard the Celebrity Equinox ship, will take 500 “die-hard fans” around some of the most beautiful spots in the Caribbean.The voyage, sold by American travel company Fana World Travel, will set sail from 15-22 May from Key West, Florida.The ship will visit Grand Cayman and Cozumel in Mexico, all while providing some classic show-themed entertainment for guests and their friends.Guests can immerse themselves “in all things Friends, from a dress up as your favourite character event to testing your knowledge in a Trivia game and much, much more”. On the agenda...
Boats & WatercraftsKITV.com

Young navigators set sail on two-week voyage

The Polynesian Voyaging Society launched the Hokule'a and Hikianalia for a training voyage to Papahanaumokuakea Friday. This 850-mile trip is the final test for six young navigators on board before they set off for the Moananuiakea Voyage -- a 41,000-mile, 42-month long journey of the Pacific planned for Spring 2022.
Norwalk, CTNew Haven Register

Photos: Norwalkers set sail to celebrate Pride month

NORWALK — The Triangle Community Center held a sailing event Saturday along in honor of June as LGBTQ+ Pride month. The event, dubbed the “Pride Parade of Sail 2021,” included a dinner lobster bake. Boats rendezvoused between Peach Island and Norwalk Cove Marina, sailed to the Maritime Center and Calf...
Food & Drinkstampabayparenting.com

Ready, Set, Summer! Lunchbox Ideas for Road Trips

Some of our favorite memories that we’ve made as a family have been on road trips. We’ve enjoyed several trips from Tampa to North Carolina to Rhode Island and most recently, to St. Augustine. Wherever you go when you hit the road, try some of these lunchbox tips to keep your passengers happy and yourself sane!
Mardi Grasallears.net

Hey Thrill-Seekers, The First Roller Coaster at Sea is Set to Sail SOON!

Recently the cruise industry has taken several steps towards resuming sailings, including test cruises and the release of new guidelines. We’ve also seen some exciting announcements about the new cruise ships that are set to begin sailing soon. Of course, bookings recently opened for the new Disney Wish, which will feature incredible dining, entertainment, and staterooms. And soon, a new Carnival cruise ship will introduce a thrilling “first” for passengers to enjoy!
Books & LiteratureTor.com

Five SFF Books That Set Sail for Adventure

There’s something comforting about standing in the surf on a beach when your feet sink ankle-deep in the sand and the waves roll in and the saltwater splashes up to your knees. There’s something mysterious about the vast unknown of the sea, how terrifyingly deep it is, and the strange things that lurk beneath the surface. There’s something thrilling about the waves, how they can softly lap against the shore or violently crash against it, how they can gently rock a boat or toss it about depending on their mood.
New Canaan, CTWestport News

New Canaan Library's summer reading setting sail on adventures

The New Canaan Library’s summer reading programs for all ages have seen a huge increase in participation in recent years, even during last summer’s pandemic, which necessitated entirely remote participation. With a welcome return to more in-person events, the library teams are poised to deliver an even more exceptional summer reading experience.
Charleston County, SClowcountryweekend.com

The best way to set sail in Charleston

Charleston County Parks have 19 public boat landings open 24/7 over the summer. They’re spread out across the county for you to use. To make sure you can get the most out of them, here are some things you should know:. Caution should be exercised at all public boat ramps.