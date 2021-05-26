Ready to Set Sail…

A Friends-themed cruise is setting sail next May.The cruise, onboard the Celebrity Equinox ship, will take 500 “die-hard fans” around some of the most beautiful spots in the Caribbean.The voyage, sold by American travel company Fana World Travel, will set sail from 15-22 May from Key West, Florida.The ship will visit Grand Cayman and Cozumel in Mexico, all while providing some classic show-themed entertainment for guests and their friends.Guests can immerse themselves “in all things Friends, from a dress up as your favourite character event to testing your knowledge in a Trivia game and much, much more”. On the agenda...