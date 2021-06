Sure, the Dallas Cowboys were intrigued by top tight end prospect Kyle Pitts but, as CBS Sports reported ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, they had zero plans to trade up for him. That was largely due to not only the capital required to make a move from No. 10 to likely No. 4, but also their belief in what they have currently at tight end. It's a corps headlined by Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz, but it was the latter who took center stage in 2020 after the former (who was poised to have a breakout season) suffered a torn ACL in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.